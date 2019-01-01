QQQ
Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd acts as an investment holding company. The group is organized into two business segments. Property real estate agency segment, which is the key revenue driver, includes the provision of first-hand real estate services to property developers and secondary real estate services; Financial services segment includes the provision of mortgage referral and loan financing services to individuals or companies. Its businesses are located in the People's Republic of China, and Australia. Geographically the majority of its revenue is derived from the PRC.

Hopefluent Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hopefluent Gr Hldgs (HPPEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hopefluent Gr Hldgs (OTCGM: HPPEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hopefluent Gr Hldgs's (HPPEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hopefluent Gr Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Hopefluent Gr Hldgs (HPPEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hopefluent Gr Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Hopefluent Gr Hldgs (HPPEF)?

A

The stock price for Hopefluent Gr Hldgs (OTCGM: HPPEF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hopefluent Gr Hldgs (HPPEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hopefluent Gr Hldgs.

Q

When is Hopefluent Gr Hldgs (OTCGM:HPPEF) reporting earnings?

A

Hopefluent Gr Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hopefluent Gr Hldgs (HPPEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hopefluent Gr Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Hopefluent Gr Hldgs (HPPEF) operate in?

A

Hopefluent Gr Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.