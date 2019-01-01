Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd acts as an investment holding company. The group is organized into two business segments. Property real estate agency segment, which is the key revenue driver, includes the provision of first-hand real estate services to property developers and secondary real estate services; Financial services segment includes the provision of mortgage referral and loan financing services to individuals or companies. Its businesses are located in the People's Republic of China, and Australia. Geographically the majority of its revenue is derived from the PRC.