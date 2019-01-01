Hudson Pacific Properties Inc 4.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C (OTC:HPPCV), Dividends

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc 4.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hudson Pacific Properties Inc 4.75% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser C generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.