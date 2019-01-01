ñol

Huadian Power Intl Corp
(OTCPK:HPIFY)
9.36
00
At close: Apr 26
12.6726
3.3126[35.39%]
After Hours: 7:32AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8 - 11.98
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 329M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.36
Div / Yield1.16/12.35%
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.2
Total Float-

Huadian Power Intl Corp (OTC:HPIFY), Dividends

Huadian Power Intl Corp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Huadian Power Intl Corp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Huadian Power Intl Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Huadian Power Intl Corp (HPIFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huadian Power Intl Corp.

Q
What date did I need to own Huadian Power Intl Corp (HPIFY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huadian Power Intl Corp.

Q
How much per share is the next Huadian Power Intl Corp (HPIFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huadian Power Intl Corp.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Huadian Power Intl Corp (OTCPK:HPIFY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huadian Power Intl Corp.

