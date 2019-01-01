QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.5K
Div / Yield
0.04/9.34%
52 Wk
0.27 - 0.41
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
263.16
Open
-
P/E
27.53
EPS
-0.17
Shares
9.9B
Outstanding
Huadian Power International Corp Ltd constructs and operates power plants for power generation, including large-scale coal or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects. Huadian is owned by the central government and governed by the Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council. The company's power-generating assets are mainly located across various provinces and municipalities around China and are built in the vicinity of electricity load centers and coal mining regions. Internationally, the company has a presence in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Russia, Canada, and some European countries.

Huadian Power Intl Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huadian Power Intl Corp (HPIFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huadian Power Intl Corp (OTCPK: HPIFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huadian Power Intl Corp's (HPIFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Huadian Power Intl Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Huadian Power Intl Corp (HPIFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Huadian Power Intl Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Huadian Power Intl Corp (HPIFF)?

A

The stock price for Huadian Power Intl Corp (OTCPK: HPIFF) is $0.4127 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 19:46:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huadian Power Intl Corp (HPIFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huadian Power Intl Corp.

Q

When is Huadian Power Intl Corp (OTCPK:HPIFF) reporting earnings?

A

Huadian Power Intl Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Huadian Power Intl Corp (HPIFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huadian Power Intl Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Huadian Power Intl Corp (HPIFF) operate in?

A

Huadian Power Intl Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.