Hota Industrial Mfg Co Ltd is a Taiwan based company. The company has three divisions: transmission, machinery, and medical. The machinery division is mainly involved in gear machinery manufacturing. The gear machine product range includes gear shaving machine, gear deburring machine, gear hobbing machine. The transmission division portfolio includes planetary gear set, transfer case components, transmission shaft, hydraulic pump gears, input and output shafts, motorcycles rear shafts, and transmissions gear set, among others. The medical division offers electric wheelchairs and electric scooters.