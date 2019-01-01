QQQ
Hota Industrial Mfg Co Ltd is a Taiwan based company. The company has three divisions: transmission, machinery, and medical. The machinery division is mainly involved in gear machinery manufacturing. The gear machine product range includes gear shaving machine, gear deburring machine, gear hobbing machine. The transmission division portfolio includes planetary gear set, transfer case components, transmission shaft, hydraulic pump gears, input and output shafts, motorcycles rear shafts, and transmissions gear set, among others. The medical division offers electric wheelchairs and electric scooters.

Hota Industrial Mfg Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hota Industrial Mfg (HOTIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hota Industrial Mfg (OTCGM: HOTIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hota Industrial Mfg's (HOTIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hota Industrial Mfg.

Q

What is the target price for Hota Industrial Mfg (HOTIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hota Industrial Mfg

Q

Current Stock Price for Hota Industrial Mfg (HOTIF)?

A

The stock price for Hota Industrial Mfg (OTCGM: HOTIF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hota Industrial Mfg (HOTIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hota Industrial Mfg.

Q

When is Hota Industrial Mfg (OTCGM:HOTIF) reporting earnings?

A

Hota Industrial Mfg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hota Industrial Mfg (HOTIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hota Industrial Mfg.

Q

What sector and industry does Hota Industrial Mfg (HOTIF) operate in?

A

Hota Industrial Mfg is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.