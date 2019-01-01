Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON), Key Statistics

ñol

Honeywell Intl
(NASDAQ:HON)
194.80
-2.24[-1.14%]
Last update: 2:24PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low193.61 - 196.17
52 Week High/Low174.42 - 236.86
Open / Close195.72 / -
Float / Outstanding680.2M / 680.7M
Vol / Avg.929.3K / 3.4M
Mkt Cap132.6B
P/E26.2
50d Avg. Price193.92
Div / Yield3.92/1.99%
Payout Ratio50.8
EPS1.66
Total Float680.2M

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
143.7B
Trailing P/E
26.2
Forward P/E
22.62
PE Ratio (TTM)
25.58
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.02
Price / Sales (ttm)
4
Price / Book (mrq)
7.3
Price / EBITDA
16.3
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
17.05
Earnings Yield
3.82%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.09
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
26.98
Tangible Book value per share
-4.45
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
44.3B
Total Assets
63.4B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.05
Gross Margin
31.43%
Net Margin
16.5%
EBIT Margin
21.64%
EBITDA Margin
24.99%
Operating Margin
17.53%