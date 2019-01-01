ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hollysys Automation Tech
(NASDAQ:HOLI)
15.79
-0.07[-0.44%]
At close: Jun 3
15.87
0.0800[0.51%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low15.69 - 16.2
52 Week High/Low11.05 - 21.24
Open / Close15.88 / -
Float / Outstanding52.8M / 62M
Vol / Avg.111.5K / 414.4K
Mkt Cap978.4M
P/E12.02
50d Avg. Price15.69
Div / Yield0.32/2.02%
Payout Ratio24.24
EPS0.26
Total Float52.8M

Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI), Key Statistics

Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ: HOLI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
288.8M
Trailing P/E
12.02
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
13.15
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.44
Price / Book (mrq)
0.8
Price / EBITDA
8.69
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.55
Earnings Yield
8.32%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.35
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
19.81
Tangible Book value per share
19.08
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
504.7M
Total Assets
1.7B
Total Liabilities
504.7M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -