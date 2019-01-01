ñol

Hong Kong and China Gas
(OTCPK:HOKCY)
1.10
-0.02[-1.79%]
At close: Jun 3
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.09 - 1.14
52 Week High/Low1 - 1.71
Open / Close1.1 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 18.7B
Vol / Avg.378.4K / 489.2K
Mkt Cap20.5B
P/E32.68
50d Avg. Price1.1
Div / Yield0.04/4.00%
Payout Ratio125.82
EPS-
Total Float-

Hong Kong and China Gas (OTC:HOKCY), Dividends

Hong Kong and China Gas issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hong Kong and China Gas generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.49%

Annual Dividend

$0.0306

Last Dividend

Sep 11, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hong Kong and China Gas Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hong Kong and China Gas. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on October 10, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCY). The last dividend payout was on October 10, 2018 and was $0.02

Q
How much per share is the next Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on October 10, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCPK:HOKCY)?
A

Hong Kong and China Gas has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCY) was $0.02 and was paid out next on October 10, 2018.

