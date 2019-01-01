ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hunter Technology Corp
(OTC:HOILD)
0.1791
00
At close: May 25
15 minutes delayed

Hunter Technology Corp (OTC:HOILD), Dividends

Hunter Technology Corp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hunter Technology Corp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Hunter Technology Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hunter Technology Corp (HOILD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hunter Technology Corp.

Q
What date did I need to own Hunter Technology Corp (HOILD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hunter Technology Corp.

Q
How much per share is the next Hunter Technology Corp (HOILD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hunter Technology Corp.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hunter Technology Corp (OTC:HOILD)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hunter Technology Corp.

Browse dividends on all stocks.