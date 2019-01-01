Hunter Technology (OTC:HOILD), Quotes and News Summary

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
(HOILD)
Day High/Low
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K / 1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Week High/Low
0.17 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
899.6K
Payout Ratio
-
Open / Close
- / -
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Float / Outstanding
- / 5.2M
50d Avg. Price
0.17

Hunter Technology Corp is a technology company, dedicated to providing a physical oil trading platform powered by a proprietary blockchain to enable independent crude oil producers to access a global market for the marketing and sale of their production. It allows buyers to access production that would otherwise be inaccessible or uneconomic to acquire or trade.
Hunter Technology Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Hunter Technology (HOILD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Hunter Technology (OTCQB: HOILD) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Hunter Technology's (HOILD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Hunter Technology.

Q
What is the target price for Hunter Technology (HOILD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Hunter Technology

Q
Current Stock Price for Hunter Technology (HOILD)?
A

The stock price for Hunter Technology (OTCQB: HOILD) is $0.1725 last updated Wed May 04 2022 16:56:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Hunter Technology (HOILD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hunter Technology.

Q
When is Hunter Technology (OTCQB:HOILD) reporting earnings?
A

Hunter Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Hunter Technology (HOILD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Hunter Technology.

Q
What sector and industry does Hunter Technology (HOILD) operate in?
A

Hunter Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.