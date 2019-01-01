ñol

DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Harley-Davidson
(NYSE:HOG)
35.1602
-0.9798[-2.71%]
Last update: 1:46PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low34.66 - 35.78
52 Week High/Low30.42 - 50
Open / Close35.78 / -
Float / Outstanding133.8M / 147.4M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 2M
Mkt Cap5.2B
P/E9.13
50d Avg. Price37.16
Div / Yield0.63/1.74%
Payout Ratio15.34
EPS1.46
Total Float133.8M

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), Dividends

Harley-Davidson issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Harley-Davidson generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.78%

Annual Dividend

$0.63

Last Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Harley-Davidson Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Harley-Davidson (HOG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harley-Davidson. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on June 17, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Harley-Davidson (HOG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Harley-Davidson ($HOG) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Harley-Davidson (HOG) shares by June 2, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Harley-Davidson (HOG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Harley-Davidson (HOG) will be on June 1, 2022 and will be $0.16

Q
What is the dividend yield for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)?
A

Harley-Davidson has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Harley-Davidson (HOG) was $0.16 and was paid out next on June 17, 2022.

