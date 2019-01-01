QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd is a platform supply vessel company. The company owns and operates platform supply vessels in the North Sea and in West Africa. Its operating segment is the offshore support vessel market. All the company's vessels operate in the North Sea in both the term and spot market. Its vessels are considered homogeneous and interchangeable as it has approximately the same cargo deck area and capacity.

Hermitage Offshore Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hermitage Offshore (HOFSQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hermitage Offshore (OTC: HOFSQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hermitage Offshore's (HOFSQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hermitage Offshore.

Q

What is the target price for Hermitage Offshore (HOFSQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hermitage Offshore

Q

Current Stock Price for Hermitage Offshore (HOFSQ)?

A

The stock price for Hermitage Offshore (OTC: HOFSQ) is $0.011 last updated Wed Jun 30 2021 19:31:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hermitage Offshore (HOFSQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hermitage Offshore.

Q

When is Hermitage Offshore (OTC:HOFSQ) reporting earnings?

A

Hermitage Offshore does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hermitage Offshore (HOFSQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hermitage Offshore.

Q

What sector and industry does Hermitage Offshore (HOFSQ) operate in?

A

Hermitage Offshore is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTC.