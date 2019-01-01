Hoegh Autoliners ASA is a provider of transportation services within the Roll-on Roll-off (RoRo) segment. The company's fleet of Pure Car and Truck Carriers sailing in global trade systems combined with its local presence enable the company to cater for the specific needs of its customer. It offers deep sea transportation of RoRo cargo such as cars, high and heavy machinery and breakbulk. The company also offers tailor made logistics solutions through Autotrans Logistics, saving cost and time in their supply chain.