Hoegh Autoliners ASA is a provider of transportation services within the Roll-on Roll-off (RoRo) segment. The company's fleet of Pure Car and Truck Carriers sailing in global trade systems combined with its local presence enable the company to cater for the specific needs of its customer. It offers deep sea transportation of RoRo cargo such as cars, high and heavy machinery and breakbulk. The company also offers tailor made logistics solutions through Autotrans Logistics, saving cost and time in their supply chain.

Hoegh Autoliners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hoegh Autoliners (HOEGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hoegh Autoliners (OTCGM: HOEGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hoegh Autoliners's (HOEGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hoegh Autoliners.

Q

What is the target price for Hoegh Autoliners (HOEGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hoegh Autoliners

Q

Current Stock Price for Hoegh Autoliners (HOEGF)?

A

The stock price for Hoegh Autoliners (OTCGM: HOEGF) is $2.26 last updated Fri Dec 10 2021 18:58:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hoegh Autoliners (HOEGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hoegh Autoliners.

Q

When is Hoegh Autoliners (OTCGM:HOEGF) reporting earnings?

A

Hoegh Autoliners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hoegh Autoliners (HOEGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hoegh Autoliners.

Q

What sector and industry does Hoegh Autoliners (HOEGF) operate in?

A

Hoegh Autoliners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.