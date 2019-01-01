ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hoya
(OTCPK:HOCPF)
101.50
-3.25[-3.10%]
Last update: 1:48PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low101 - 101.5
52 Week High/Low92.63 - 176.91
Open / Close101.01 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 361.3M
Vol / Avg.14.4K / 2.6K
Mkt Cap36.7B
P/E32.3
50d Avg. Price103.46
Div / Yield1.01/0.96%
Payout Ratio21.32
EPS110.75
Total Float-

Hoya (OTC:HOCPF), Key Statistics

Hoya (OTC: HOCPF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
34B
Trailing P/E
32.3
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
31.47
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
7.76
Price / Book (mrq)
6.26
Price / EBITDA
20.9
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
18.33
Earnings Yield
3.1%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.28
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
16.74
Tangible Book value per share
15.19
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
190.1B
Total Assets
962.1B
Total Liabilities
190.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.11
Gross Margin
84.99%
Net Margin
23.69%
EBIT Margin
30.31%
EBITDA Margin
36.51%
Operating Margin
55%