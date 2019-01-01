Hochtief (OTC:HOCFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$5.3B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Hochtief using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Hochtief Questions & Answers
When is Hochtief (OTCPK:HOCFF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Hochtief
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hochtief (OTCPK:HOCFF)?
There are no earnings for Hochtief
What were Hochtief’s (OTCPK:HOCFF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Hochtief
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.