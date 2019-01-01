QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Huanxi Media Group is a media company in China focused on the investment and production of films, drama series, and the operation of a subscription-based online video platform. The company is an investment holding and film investment company. Its subsidiaries are principally engaged in media and entertainment related businesses. Its one reportable segment is the investment in film and TV program rights. Huanxi has geographic operations in both China and Hong Kong.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Huanxi Media Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huanxi Media Gr (HNXMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huanxi Media Gr (OTCPK: HNXMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huanxi Media Gr's (HNXMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Huanxi Media Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Huanxi Media Gr (HNXMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Huanxi Media Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Huanxi Media Gr (HNXMF)?

A

The stock price for Huanxi Media Gr (OTCPK: HNXMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huanxi Media Gr (HNXMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huanxi Media Gr.

Q

When is Huanxi Media Gr (OTCPK:HNXMF) reporting earnings?

A

Huanxi Media Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Huanxi Media Gr (HNXMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huanxi Media Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Huanxi Media Gr (HNXMF) operate in?

A

Huanxi Media Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.