QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
223.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
578.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Honworld Group Ltd is a China-based investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of condiment products under the brand name of Lao Heng He in the PRC. Its product categories include High-end, Normal, Catering Service and Tmall.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Honworld Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Honworld Group (HNWDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Honworld Group (OTCEM: HNWDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Honworld Group's (HNWDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Honworld Group.

Q

What is the target price for Honworld Group (HNWDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Honworld Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Honworld Group (HNWDF)?

A

The stock price for Honworld Group (OTCEM: HNWDF) is $0.3861 last updated Fri Mar 12 2021 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Honworld Group (HNWDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Honworld Group.

Q

When is Honworld Group (OTCEM:HNWDF) reporting earnings?

A

Honworld Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Honworld Group (HNWDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Honworld Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Honworld Group (HNWDF) operate in?

A

Honworld Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.