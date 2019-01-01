QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp is a fintech company in China, primarily focused on connecting investors and borrowers, providing multi-scenario investment analysis to platform users to meet their diversified investment needs, and building an ecosystem in the field of internet finance. It also provide technical support for borrowers when they announce their financing needs. It operates an online marketplace under the brand name of Wangxin Puhui through its subsidiary Beijing Oriental. The company generate revenues primarily from transaction and service fees, and sales commission fees charged for the its services. It also charge investor service fees for using its smart matching tool or investment reservation tool.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hunter Maritime Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hunter Maritime (HNTWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hunter Maritime (OTC: HNTWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hunter Maritime's (HNTWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hunter Maritime.

Q

What is the target price for Hunter Maritime (HNTWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hunter Maritime

Q

Current Stock Price for Hunter Maritime (HNTWF)?

A

The stock price for Hunter Maritime (OTC: HNTWF) is $0.0075 last updated Today at 6:38:48 PM.

Q

Does Hunter Maritime (HNTWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hunter Maritime.

Q

When is Hunter Maritime (OTC:HNTWF) reporting earnings?

A

Hunter Maritime does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hunter Maritime (HNTWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hunter Maritime.

Q

What sector and industry does Hunter Maritime (HNTWF) operate in?

A

Hunter Maritime is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.