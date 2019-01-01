Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp is a fintech company in China, primarily focused on connecting investors and borrowers, providing multi-scenario investment analysis to platform users to meet their diversified investment needs, and building an ecosystem in the field of internet finance. It also provide technical support for borrowers when they announce their financing needs. It operates an online marketplace under the brand name of Wangxin Puhui through its subsidiary Beijing Oriental. The company generate revenues primarily from transaction and service fees, and sales commission fees charged for the its services. It also charge investor service fees for using its smart matching tool or investment reservation tool.