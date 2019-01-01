ñol

Hallador Energy
(NASDAQ:HNRG)
5.15
-0.06[-1.15%]
Last update: 3:23PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low5.01 - 5.3
52 Week High/Low1.99 - 6.17
Open / Close5.24 / -
Float / Outstanding21.3M / 30.8M
Vol / Avg.149.9K / 565K
Mkt Cap158.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.25
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.33
Total Float21.3M

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG), Dividends

Hallador Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hallador Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.45%

Annual Dividend

$0.16

Last Dividend

Jan 31, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hallador Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hallador Energy (HNRG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hallador Energy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on February 14, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own Hallador Energy (HNRG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hallador Energy (HNRG). The last dividend payout was on February 14, 2020 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next Hallador Energy (HNRG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hallador Energy (HNRG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on February 14, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)?
A

Hallador Energy has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hallador Energy (HNRG) was $0.04 and was paid out next on February 14, 2020.

