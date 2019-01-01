Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE:HNP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Huaneng Power Intl
Huaneng Power Intl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) was reported by Daiwa Capital on February 19, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting HNP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) was provided by Daiwa Capital, and Huaneng Power Intl downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Huaneng Power Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Huaneng Power Intl was filed on February 19, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 19, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Huaneng Power Intl (HNP) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Huaneng Power Intl (HNP) is trading at is $20.32, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
