Hennessy Advisors
(NASDAQ:HNNA)
10.42
0.11[1.07%]
Last update: 3:01PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low10.27 - 10.67
52 Week High/Low9 - 11.69
Open / Close10.35 / -
Float / Outstanding4.4M / 7.5M
Vol / Avg.28.4K / 10.2K
Mkt Cap77.9M
P/E10.01
50d Avg. Price10.14
Div / Yield0.55/5.33%
Payout Ratio53.4
EPS0.21
Total Float4.4M

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA), Key Statistics

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ: HNNA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
60.8M
Trailing P/E
10.01
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
10.01
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.32
Price / Book (mrq)
0.9
Price / EBITDA
6.67
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.25
Earnings Yield
9.99%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.85
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.42
Tangible Book value per share
11.42
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
55.9M
Total Assets
141.3M
Total Liabilities
55.9M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.15
Gross Margin
72.74%
Net Margin
20.68%
EBIT Margin
34.53%
EBITDA Margin
35.17%
Operating Margin
34.51%