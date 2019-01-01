QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.16 - 2.66
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.7
Shares
804.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hana Microelectronics PCL is an electronics manufacturer, domiciled in Thailand. The company principally generates revenue from Malaysia, China, and Thailand, although the company also does business in Hong Kong, United States, and Singapore. The majority of revenue is derived internationally. Hana Microelectronics focuses on printed circuit board assembly, and this segment generates the most revenue. The company also engages in integrated circuit operations, which generate a lesser portion of revenue.

Analyst Ratings

Hana Microelectronics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hana Microelectronics (HNMUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hana Microelectronics (OTC: HNMUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hana Microelectronics's (HNMUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hana Microelectronics.

Q

What is the target price for Hana Microelectronics (HNMUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hana Microelectronics

Q

Current Stock Price for Hana Microelectronics (HNMUF)?

A

The stock price for Hana Microelectronics (OTC: HNMUF) is $1.9 last updated Fri Apr 16 2021 14:58:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hana Microelectronics (HNMUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hana Microelectronics.

Q

When is Hana Microelectronics (OTC:HNMUF) reporting earnings?

A

Hana Microelectronics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hana Microelectronics (HNMUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hana Microelectronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Hana Microelectronics (HNMUF) operate in?

A

Hana Microelectronics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.