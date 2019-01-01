Hana Microelectronics PCL is an electronics manufacturer, domiciled in Thailand. The company principally generates revenue from Malaysia, China, and Thailand, although the company also does business in Hong Kong, United States, and Singapore. The majority of revenue is derived internationally. Hana Microelectronics focuses on printed circuit board assembly, and this segment generates the most revenue. The company also engages in integrated circuit operations, which generate a lesser portion of revenue.