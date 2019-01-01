QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Honma Golf Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the design, manufacturing, and sale of golf-related products and the rendering of services relating to such products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Japan and also has a presence in Korea, China, North America, Europe, and Rest of the world. The group currently offers golf clubs mainly under three major product families, namely BERES, TOUR WORLD and Be ZEAL.

Honma Golf Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Honma Golf (HNMGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Honma Golf (OTCEM: HNMGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Honma Golf's (HNMGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Honma Golf.

Q

What is the target price for Honma Golf (HNMGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Honma Golf

Q

Current Stock Price for Honma Golf (HNMGF)?

A

The stock price for Honma Golf (OTCEM: HNMGF) is $0.8 last updated Wed Feb 17 2021 14:40:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Honma Golf (HNMGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Honma Golf.

Q

When is Honma Golf (OTCEM:HNMGF) reporting earnings?

A

Honma Golf does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Honma Golf (HNMGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Honma Golf.

Q

What sector and industry does Honma Golf (HNMGF) operate in?

A

Honma Golf is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.