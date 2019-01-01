Hitachi Metals Ltd is a Japan-based company that operates through four segments. The High-Grade Metal Products and Materials segment produces specialty steel, rolls, amorphous metals and cutting tools. The Magnetic Materials and Applications segment produces magnets, soft ferrite, other soft magnetic materials and others. The High-Grade Functional Components and Equipment segment produces casting components, piping components and construction components. The Wires, Cables and Related Products segment produces electric wires and cables, automotive products and information systems. Infrastructure, automobiles and electronics are the target sectors of the company's products. Japan, Europe, Asia and North America are the biggest markets for Hitachi Metals.