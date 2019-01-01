QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.4 - 19.2
Mkt Cap
7.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
182.64
EPS
5.3
Shares
427.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hitachi Metals Ltd is a Japan-based company that operates through four segments. The High-Grade Metal Products and Materials segment produces specialty steel, rolls, amorphous metals and cutting tools. The Magnetic Materials and Applications segment produces magnets, soft ferrite, other soft magnetic materials and others. The High-Grade Functional Components and Equipment segment produces casting components, piping components and construction components. The Wires, Cables and Related Products segment produces electric wires and cables, automotive products and information systems. Infrastructure, automobiles and electronics are the target sectors of the company's products. Japan, Europe, Asia and North America are the biggest markets for Hitachi Metals.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hitachi Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hitachi Metals (HMTLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hitachi Metals (OTCPK: HMTLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hitachi Metals's (HMTLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hitachi Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Hitachi Metals (HMTLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hitachi Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Hitachi Metals (HMTLF)?

A

The stock price for Hitachi Metals (OTCPK: HMTLF) is $18.47 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:22:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hitachi Metals (HMTLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hitachi Metals.

Q

When is Hitachi Metals (OTCPK:HMTLF) reporting earnings?

A

Hitachi Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hitachi Metals (HMTLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hitachi Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Hitachi Metals (HMTLF) operate in?

A

Hitachi Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.