Human Metabolome
(OTCEM:HMTGF)
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 5.9M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS33.72
Total Float-

Human Metabolome (OTC:HMTGF), Key Statistics

Human Metabolome (OTC: HMTGF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
19M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
- -
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
485M
Total Assets
2B
Total Liabilities
485M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.97
Gross Margin
74.15%
Net Margin
41.76%
EBIT Margin
46.96%
EBITDA Margin
46.96%
Operating Margin
40.31%