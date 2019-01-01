ñol

Home Point Capital
(NASDAQ:HMPT)
4.2101
0.1401[3.44%]
Last update: 2:24PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.03 - 4.25
52 Week High/Low2.47 - 7.01
Open / Close4.07 / -
Float / Outstanding8.9M / 138.3M
Vol / Avg.22.4K / 85.6K
Mkt Cap582.3M
P/E20.35
50d Avg. Price3.29
Div / Yield0.16/3.93%
Payout Ratio115
EPS0.09
Total Float8.9M

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT), Dividends

Home Point Capital issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Home Point Capital generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.88%

Annual Dividend

$0.16

Last Dividend

May 24
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Home Point Capital Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Home Point Capital (HMPT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Home Point Capital. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on June 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Home Point Capital (HMPT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Home Point Capital ($HMPT) will be on June 7, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Home Point Capital (HMPT) shares by May 24, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Home Point Capital (HMPT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Home Point Capital (HMPT) will be on May 23, 2022 and will be $0.04

Q
What is the dividend yield for Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)?
A

Home Point Capital has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Home Point Capital (HMPT) was $0.04 and was paid out next on June 7, 2022.

