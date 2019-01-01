Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Home Point Capital
Home Point Capital Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Home Point Capital (NASDAQ: HMPT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.50 expecting HMPT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.87% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Home Point Capital (NASDAQ: HMPT) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Home Point Capital maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Home Point Capital, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Home Point Capital was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Home Point Capital (HMPT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.75 to $3.50. The current price Home Point Capital (HMPT) is trading at is $4.21, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
