QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Horace Mann Educators
(NYSE:HMN)
38.04
-0.90[-2.31%]
Last update: 2:27PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low38.02 - 38.85
52 Week High/Low36.21 - 42.95
Open / Close38.75 / -
Float / Outstanding30.3M / 41.4M
Vol / Avg.96.2K / 210.5K
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E13.86
50d Avg. Price40.15
Div / Yield1.28/3.29%
Payout Ratio44.48
EPS0.35
Total Float30.3M

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN), Key Statistics

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE: HMN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2.1B
Trailing P/E
13.86
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
13.86
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.29
Price / Book (mrq)
1.05
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
7.22%
Price change 1 M
0.96
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.65
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
37.09
Tangible Book value per share
30.89
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
12.9B
Total Assets
14.4B
Total Liabilities
12.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.63
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
4.34%
EBIT Margin
18.69%
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -