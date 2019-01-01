ñol

Hoegh LNG Partners
(NYSE:HMLP)
9.06
-0.02[-0.22%]
Last update: 2:21PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.05 - 9.09
52 Week High/Low3.77 - 18.17
Open / Close9.06 / -
Float / Outstanding18.1M / 33.4M
Vol / Avg.383.1K / 354.5K
Mkt Cap302.4M
P/E7.44
50d Avg. Price6.93
Div / Yield0.04/0.44%
Payout Ratio38.52
EPS0.49
Total Float18.1M

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP), Key Statistics

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
660.2M
Trailing P/E
7.44
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
7.44
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.13
Price / Book (mrq)
0.54
Price / EBITDA
2.66
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.82
Earnings Yield
13.44%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.99
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
16.89
Tangible Book value per share
16.58
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
448.2M
Total Assets
1B
Total Liabilities
448.2M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.15
Gross Margin
67.95%
Net Margin
46.12%
EBIT Margin
78.09%
EBITDA Margin
92.57%
Operating Margin
54.96%