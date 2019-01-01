Hoegh LNG Partners LP own and operate floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), under long-term charters. The company's primary business objective is making accretive acquisitions of FSRUs, LNG carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets with long-term charters. It has two segments, which are the Majority held FSRUs and the Joint venture FSRUs. The Majority held FSRUs segment is a key revenue driver which includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease-related to the Hoegh Gallant. The Joint venture FSRUs segment includes approximately two FSRUs, including the GDF Suez LNG Supply S.A. (GDF Suez) Neptune and the GDF Suez Cape Ann, which operate under long-term time charters.