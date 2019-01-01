QQQ
Hoegh LNG Partners LP own and operate floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), under long-term charters. The company's primary business objective is making accretive acquisitions of FSRUs, LNG carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets with long-term charters. It has two segments, which are the Majority held FSRUs and the Joint venture FSRUs. The Majority held FSRUs segment is a key revenue driver which includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease-related to the Hoegh Gallant. The Joint venture FSRUs segment includes approximately two FSRUs, including the GDF Suez LNG Supply S.A. (GDF Suez) Neptune and the GDF Suez Cape Ann, which operate under long-term time charters.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3800.370 -0.0100
REV35.480M36.192M712.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hoegh LNG Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hoegh LNG Partners's (HMLP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hoegh LNG Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP) was reported by B. Riley Securities on July 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting HMLP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.55% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)?

A

The stock price for Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP) is $4.28 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 26, 2022.

Q

When is Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) reporting earnings?

A

Hoegh LNG Partners’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 23, 2022.

Q

Is Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hoegh LNG Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) operate in?

A

Hoegh LNG Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.