Hammond Manufacturing Co Ltd
(OTCPK:HMFAF)
$6.40
0[0.00%]
At close: Jan 3
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 134.000Mkt Cap72.540M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range6.000 - 6.400

Hammond Manufacturing Co Stock (OTC:HMFAF), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Hammond Manufacturing Co gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Hammond Manufacturing Co's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

0.1K

Short Interest %

Days to Cover

1
ticker
Name
Effective Date
% of Float Shorted
Float
Short Interest
Volume
Days to Cover
Get Alert
HMFAFHAMMOND MFG CO LTD CL A SUB VT01/10/202480891Get Alert

Looking for the most shorted stocks?