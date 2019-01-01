QQQ
Range
9.79 - 9.79
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/61.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.55 - 11.22
Mkt Cap
376.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.79
P/E
-
EPS
0.06
Shares
38.4M
Outstanding
HumanCo Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

HumanCo Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HumanCo Acquisition (HMCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HumanCo Acquisition (NASDAQ: HMCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HumanCo Acquisition's (HMCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HumanCo Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for HumanCo Acquisition (HMCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HumanCo Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for HumanCo Acquisition (HMCO)?

A

The stock price for HumanCo Acquisition (NASDAQ: HMCO) is $9.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:38:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HumanCo Acquisition (HMCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HumanCo Acquisition.

Q

When is HumanCo Acquisition (NASDAQ:HMCO) reporting earnings?

A

HumanCo Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HumanCo Acquisition (HMCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HumanCo Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does HumanCo Acquisition (HMCO) operate in?

A

HumanCo Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.