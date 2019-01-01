ñol

Honda Motor Co
(NYSE:HMC)
25.02
-0.82[-3.17%]
Last update: 1:10PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low24.88 - 25.23
52 Week High/Low24.37 - 33.42
Open / Close25.23 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.7B
Vol / Avg.832.7K / 1.2M
Mkt Cap42.8B
P/E8.18
50d Avg. Price26.26
Div / Yield1.4/5.41%
Payout Ratio13.18
EPS73.02
Total Float-

Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC), Key Statistics

Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
76.1B
Trailing P/E
8.18
Forward P/E
7.47
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.18
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.4
Price / Book (mrq)
0.55
Price / EBITDA
3.41
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.84
Earnings Yield
12.22%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.97
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
47.03
Tangible Book value per share
43.22
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
13.2T
Total Assets
24T
Total Liabilities
13.2T
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.35
Gross Margin
20.5%
Net Margin
3.22%
EBIT Margin
5.99%
EBITDA Margin
9.94%
Operating Margin
5.15%