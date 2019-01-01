ñol

Heartland Media Acq
(NYSE:HMA)
9.98
00
Last update: 3:35PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.78 - 9.98
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding19.2M / 24.1M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 10.2K
Mkt Cap240.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.94
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.36
Total Float19.2M

Heartland Media Acq (NYSE:HMA), Dividends

Heartland Media Acq issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Heartland Media Acq generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Heartland Media Acq Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Heartland Media Acq (HMA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Heartland Media Acq.

Q
What date did I need to own Heartland Media Acq (HMA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Heartland Media Acq.

Q
How much per share is the next Heartland Media Acq (HMA) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Heartland Media Acq (HMA) will be on March 2, 2007 and will be $10.00

Q
What is the dividend yield for Heartland Media Acq (NYSE:HMA)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Heartland Media Acq.

