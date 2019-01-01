Heartland Media Acq (NYSE:HMA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Heartland Media Acq
Heartland Media Acq Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Heartland Media Acq (NYSE: HMA) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 5, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting HMA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Heartland Media Acq (NYSE: HMA) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Heartland Media Acq downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Heartland Media Acq, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Heartland Media Acq was filed on December 5, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 5, 2014.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Heartland Media Acq (HMA) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Heartland Media Acq (HMA) is trading at is $9.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
