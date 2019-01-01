QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Precheck Health Service Inc operates in the distribution of medical screening device. The PC8B medical device helps in guiding the patient's health.

Analyst Ratings

Precheck Health Service Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Precheck Health Service (HLTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Precheck Health Service (OTC: HLTY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Precheck Health Service's (HLTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Precheck Health Service.

Q

What is the target price for Precheck Health Service (HLTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Precheck Health Service

Q

Current Stock Price for Precheck Health Service (HLTY)?

A

The stock price for Precheck Health Service (OTC: HLTY) is $0.001 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 19:30:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Precheck Health Service (HLTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Precheck Health Service.

Q

When is Precheck Health Service (OTC:HLTY) reporting earnings?

A

Precheck Health Service does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Precheck Health Service (HLTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Precheck Health Service.

Q

What sector and industry does Precheck Health Service (HLTY) operate in?

A

Precheck Health Service is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.