Heliospectra AB is engaged in the development of lighting systems for controlled environments using light-emitting diode technology. The company's offering is targeted at greenhouses and indoor growers of medicinal plants, foodstuffs, herbs and microgreens, and to academic and agtech researchers. The offering consists of total solutions that rest on three pillars: Lighting, control systems marketed under the brand name helioCORE, and services marketed under the brand name helioCARE.