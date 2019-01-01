QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.57 - 6.57
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.16
Shares
305.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hellenic Petroleum Holdings Societe Anonyme, formerly Hellenic Petroleum SA is an energy group based out of Southeast Europe, with activities across the energy value chain. With operations in multiple countries, Hellenic's primary business consists of refining a host of petroleum products. The group owns majority of the refineries in Greece in addition to operating a network of retail stations. Business in the region also encompass liquefied petroleum gas, industrial, aviation and marine fuels, and lubricants. The group's portfolio includes a partial stake in an international joint venture for exploration and production of hydrocarbons in Greece. Other operations include petrochemical production and inclusion in power generation and trading activities.

Hellenic Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hellenic Petroleum (HLPMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hellenic Petroleum (OTCPK: HLPMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hellenic Petroleum's (HLPMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hellenic Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for Hellenic Petroleum (HLPMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hellenic Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for Hellenic Petroleum (HLPMF)?

A

The stock price for Hellenic Petroleum (OTCPK: HLPMF) is $6.5741 last updated Tue Jul 20 2021 13:47:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hellenic Petroleum (HLPMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hellenic Petroleum.

Q

When is Hellenic Petroleum (OTCPK:HLPMF) reporting earnings?

A

Hellenic Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hellenic Petroleum (HLPMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hellenic Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Hellenic Petroleum (HLPMF) operate in?

A

Hellenic Petroleum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.