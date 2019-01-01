ñol

High Liner Foods
(OTCPK:HLNFF)
9.52
00
Last update: 10:01AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9 - 12.07
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 33.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap317.1M
P/E8.65
50d Avg. Price9.81
Div / Yield0.32/3.32%
Payout Ratio24.57
EPS0.43
Total Float-

High Liner Foods (OTC:HLNFF), Key Statistics

High Liner Foods (OTC: HLNFF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
605.7M
Trailing P/E
8.65
Forward P/E
7.67
PE Ratio (TTM)
9.79
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.36
Price / Book (mrq)
0.9
Price / EBITDA
3.76
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.8
Earnings Yield
11.55%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
-0.08
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
10.52
Tangible Book value per share
1.75
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
488M
Total Assets
838.5M
Total Liabilities
488M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.18
Gross Margin
21.04%
Net Margin
4.97%
EBIT Margin
7.62%
EBITDA Margin
9.55%
Operating Margin
7.62%