Helios Technologies
(NYSE:HLIO)
71.82
-0.78[-1.07%]
Last update: 1:02PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low70.59 - 71.99
52 Week High/Low62.59 - 114.89
Open / Close71.45 / -
Float / Outstanding27.6M / 32.5M
Vol / Avg.28.8K / 115.1K
Mkt Cap2.3B
P/E20.98
50d Avg. Price71.4
Div / Yield0.36/0.50%
Payout Ratio10.4
EPS0.94
Total Float27.6M

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO), Key Statistics

Helios Technologies (NYSE: HLIO) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2.8B
Trailing P/E
20.98
Forward P/E
16.23
PE Ratio (TTM)
21.04
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.35
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.61
Price / Book (mrq)
3.21
Price / EBITDA
11.32
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.24
Earnings Yield
4.77%
Price change 1 M
1.06
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.81
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
22.65
Tangible Book value per share
-3.6
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
699.2M
Total Assets
1.4B
Total Liabilities
699.2M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.35
Gross Margin
34.77%
Net Margin
12.67%
EBIT Margin
17.9%
EBITDA Margin
23.12%
Operating Margin
17.83%