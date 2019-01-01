ñol

Hailiang Education Gr
(NASDAQ:HLG)
13.7654
-1.0546[-7.12%]
Last update: 12:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low13.77 - 14.7
52 Week High/Low9.28 - 44.85
Open / Close14.7 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 25.8M
Vol / Avg.1.1K / 3.7K
Mkt Cap354.8M
P/E5.29
50d Avg. Price13.1
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-5.44
Total Float-

Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG), Key Statistics

Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ: HLG) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
281M
Trailing P/E
5.29
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.29
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.86
Price / Book (mrq)
1.16
Price / EBITDA
3.12
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.3
Earnings Yield
18.89%
Price change 1 M
1.09
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.05
Beta
0.24
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
12.77
Tangible Book value per share
12.66
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.1B
Total Assets
3.3B
Total Liabilities
1.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
3357.24%
Net Margin
-3302.26%
EBIT Margin
4046.87%
EBITDA Margin
4046.87%
Operating Margin
3861.84%