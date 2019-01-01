QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Food Products
Hilton Food Group PLC is engaged in the specialist retail meat-packing business supplying international food retailers in European and Australia countries. Its business comprises the following operating segments, namely Western Europe, Central Europe, and Australasia. Western Europe, this operating segment covers the businesses in the UK, Ireland, Holland, Sweden, and Denmark. The Central Europe segment is engaged in meatpacking business, based at Tychy in Poland, supplies to customers across Central Europe, from Hungary to the Baltics. Australasia segment includes a joint venture with Woolworths.

Hilton Food Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hilton Food Group (HLFGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hilton Food Group (OTCPK: HLFGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hilton Food Group's (HLFGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hilton Food Group.

Q

What is the target price for Hilton Food Group (HLFGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hilton Food Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Hilton Food Group (HLFGY)?

A

The stock price for Hilton Food Group (OTCPK: HLFGY) is $15.46 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 14:03:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hilton Food Group (HLFGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hilton Food Group.

Q

When is Hilton Food Group (OTCPK:HLFGY) reporting earnings?

A

Hilton Food Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hilton Food Group (HLFGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hilton Food Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Hilton Food Group (HLFGY) operate in?

A

Hilton Food Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.