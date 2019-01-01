Hong Leong Finl Group (OTC:HLFBF), Quotes and News Summary

Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd is a Malaysia-based conglomerate that is involved in a diversified range of businesses, including banking and financial services, manufacturing and distribution, hospitality and leisure, property development and investments, and principal investments. The company's reportable segments consist of the commercial banking segment, the investment banking and asset management segment, the insurance segment, and the other operations segment that contains investment holding and provision of management services. The commercial banking segment accounts for the majority of total revenue. The firm's business operations are concentrated in Malaysia.