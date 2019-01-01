QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
Holland Colours creates and manufactures high-quality solid and liquid colorants, masterbatches and additives. The company and its subsidiaries manufacture, distribute, and sell color concentrates. Its products are designed to be well suited for coloring rigid and flexible polyvinyl chloride, pet, polyolefins and other polymers. The company serves many different markets which include building and construction but is not limited to, profiles, pipes, siding, and cladding. In addition, to serving these markets, it also offers color concentrates for coatings, elastomers, adhesives and other applications. The company operates geographically across Europe, the United States of America and Asia.

Holland Colours Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Holland Colours (HLDRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Holland Colours (OTCGM: HLDRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Holland Colours's (HLDRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Holland Colours.

Q

What is the target price for Holland Colours (HLDRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Holland Colours

Q

Current Stock Price for Holland Colours (HLDRF)?

A

The stock price for Holland Colours (OTCGM: HLDRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Holland Colours (HLDRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Holland Colours.

Q

When is Holland Colours (OTCGM:HLDRF) reporting earnings?

A

Holland Colours does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Holland Colours (HLDRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Holland Colours.

Q

What sector and industry does Holland Colours (HLDRF) operate in?

A

Holland Colours is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.