QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Heartland Bancorp
(OTCQX:HLAN)
91.00
1.50[1.68%]
Last update: 11:45AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low91 - 91
52 Week High/Low87 - 95
Open / Close91 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 0.8K
Mkt Cap182.7M
P/E10.09
50d Avg. Price92.07
Div / Yield2.76/3.08%
Payout Ratio28.99
EPS2.02
Total Float-

Heartland Bancorp (OTC:HLAN), Dividends

Heartland Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Heartland Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.10%

Annual Dividend

$2.76

Last Dividend

Mar 25

Next Dividend

Jun 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Heartland Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Heartland Bancorp (HLAN) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 19, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 23, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Heartland Bancorp (HLAN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Heartland Bancorp ($HLAN) will be on July 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Heartland Bancorp (HLAN) shares by June 25, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Heartland Bancorp (HLAN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Heartland Bancorp (HLAN) will be on June 23, 2022 and will be $0.69

Q
What is the dividend yield for Heartland Bancorp (OTCQX:HLAN)?
A

The most current yield for Heartland Bancorp (HLAN) is 2.94% and is payable next on July 10, 2022

