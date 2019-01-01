ñol

Hapag-Lloyd
(OTCPK:HLAGF)
372.795
00
Last update: 11:10AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low212 - 480.05
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 175.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 0K
Mkt Cap65.5B
P/E5.11
50d Avg. Price401.38
Div / Yield37.71/10.11%
Payout Ratio5.11
EPS23.71
Total Float-

Hapag-Lloyd (OTC:HLAGF), Key Statistics

Hapag-Lloyd (OTC: HLAGF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
60.9B
Trailing P/E
5.11
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.1
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.35
Price / Book (mrq)
2.97
Price / EBITDA
4.41
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.09
Earnings Yield
19.57%
Price change 1 M
0.96
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
125.64
Tangible Book value per share
106.56
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
10.6B
Total Assets
31.3B
Total Liabilities
31.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
2.47
Gross Margin
54.61%
Net Margin
52.24%
EBIT Margin
53.17%
EBITDA Margin
58.93%
Operating Margin
53.35%