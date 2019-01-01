ñol

Hong Kong Exchanges
(OTCPK:HKXCF)
43.9475
-0.3025[-0.68%]
Last update: 10:14AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low43.95 - 44.58
52 Week High/Low39.99 - 70.02
Open / Close44.58 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.3B
Vol / Avg.0.8K / 5.2K
Mkt Cap55.7B
P/E35.11
50d Avg. Price43.36
Div / Yield1.07/2.41%
Payout Ratio92.52
EPS2.12
Total Float-

Hong Kong Exchanges (OTC:HKXCF), Key Statistics

Hong Kong Exchanges (OTC: HKXCF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
11.9B
Trailing P/E
35.11
Forward P/E
34.6
PE Ratio (TTM)
36.35
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.75
Price / Sales (ttm)
22.61
Price / Book (mrq)
8.87
Price / EBITDA
26.94
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.71
Earnings Yield
2.85%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.31
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
4.99
Tangible Book value per share
3.08
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
349.4B
Total Assets
399.3B
Total Liabilities
349.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.09
Gross Margin
83.07%
Net Margin
62.03%
EBIT Margin
73.42%
EBITDA Margin
81.49%
Operating Margin
64.74%