There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Hong Kong Winalite Group Inc, through its subsidiary, is engaged in the marketing and selling personal health and hygiene products. Its product offerings include personal care products, health care equipment and beauty skin care products.

Analyst Ratings

Hong Kong Winalite Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hong Kong Winalite Group (HKWO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hong Kong Winalite Group (OTCEM: HKWO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hong Kong Winalite Group's (HKWO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hong Kong Winalite Group.

Q

What is the target price for Hong Kong Winalite Group (HKWO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hong Kong Winalite Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Hong Kong Winalite Group (HKWO)?

A

The stock price for Hong Kong Winalite Group (OTCEM: HKWO) is $0.01 last updated Mon Sep 13 2021 14:31:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hong Kong Winalite Group (HKWO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2007 to stockholders of record on October 15, 2007.

Q

When is Hong Kong Winalite Group (OTCEM:HKWO) reporting earnings?

A

Hong Kong Winalite Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hong Kong Winalite Group (HKWO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hong Kong Winalite Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Hong Kong Winalite Group (HKWO) operate in?

A

Hong Kong Winalite Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.