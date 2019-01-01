ñol

Hakuhodo Dy Holdings
(OTCPK:HKUOY)
20.74
0.05[0.24%]
Last update: 10:20AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low20.74 - 20.74
52 Week High/Low19.52 - 33.59
Open / Close20.74 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 186.8M
Vol / Avg.4K / 2.3K
Mkt Cap3.9B
P/E12.42
50d Avg. Price20.89
Div / Yield0.54/2.59%
Payout Ratio27.45
EPS45.74
Total Float-

Hakuhodo Dy Holdings (OTC:HKUOY), Key Statistics

Hakuhodo Dy Holdings (OTC: HKUOY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
3.2B
Trailing P/E
12.42
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.4
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.36
Price / Book (mrq)
1.41
Price / EBITDA
5.37
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.42
Earnings Yield
8.05%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.26
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.69
Tangible Book value per share
11.75
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
610B
Total Assets
998.8B
Total Liabilities
610B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.32
Gross Margin
43.82%
Net Margin
4.04%
EBIT Margin
7.7%
EBITDA Margin
10.27%
Operating Margin
9.12%