There is no Press for this Ticker
Hikari Tsushin Inc is a Japanese company that provides services such networking and automation products offers individual insurance plans for small and medium-size enterprises. The company has three reporting segments: corporate, shop and insurance. The corporate segment offers products such as Wi-Fi routers, SIM cards, water coolers and LED lighting. Revenue is evenly split between the corporate and shop segments with insurance adding a small portion. The company earns the vast majority of its revenue in Japan.

Hikari Tsushin Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hikari Tsushin (HKTGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hikari Tsushin (OTCPK: HKTGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hikari Tsushin's (HKTGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hikari Tsushin.

Q

What is the target price for Hikari Tsushin (HKTGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hikari Tsushin

Q

Current Stock Price for Hikari Tsushin (HKTGF)?

A

The stock price for Hikari Tsushin (OTCPK: HKTGF) is $132.68 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:40:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hikari Tsushin (HKTGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hikari Tsushin.

Q

When is Hikari Tsushin (OTCPK:HKTGF) reporting earnings?

A

Hikari Tsushin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hikari Tsushin (HKTGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hikari Tsushin.

Q

What sector and industry does Hikari Tsushin (HKTGF) operate in?

A

Hikari Tsushin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.