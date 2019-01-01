Hikari Tsushin Inc is a Japanese company that provides services such networking and automation products offers individual insurance plans for small and medium-size enterprises. The company has three reporting segments: corporate, shop and insurance. The corporate segment offers products such as Wi-Fi routers, SIM cards, water coolers and LED lighting. Revenue is evenly split between the corporate and shop segments with insurance adding a small portion. The company earns the vast majority of its revenue in Japan.